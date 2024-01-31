Foul Play Suspected? Mayank Agarwal Files Police Complaint After Mid-Air Health Crisis

A day after India batter Mayank Agarwal was admitted to the facility’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Tuesday after falling ill just before his New Delhi-bound flight was about to take off. Agarwal, has lodged a formal complaint with the police through his manager. “Mayank Agarwal, an international cricket player. Now he is stable and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter,” SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar told PTI.

Asked about details, the top cop also said: “His manager said that when he was sitting in the aeroplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit not much but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth and suddenly he couldn’t talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise his vitals are stable.”

State health secretary Kiran Gitte added: “Police has admitted his complaint and we will investigate as to what happened. As per his manager, he will travel tomorrow to Bengaluru and meanwhile whatever best treatment is available in Agartala, we will provide him.” Agarwal recently led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura in the fourth round of Ranji Trophy 2024 at Bir Bikram Stadium in Agartala. He was supposed to travel with the whole team to Surat when the incident happened.

Karnataka will be taking on Railways in their next fixture at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, , starting Friday. Agarwal will not play the next Ranji Trophy game against Railways in Surat. Nikin Jose is expected to take over the team’s captaincy in the next match as he is the designated vice-captain. Mayank's international career took a downturn in 2022, as his performances failed to meet the desired standards. This led to his exclusion from the Indian Test side, marking a significant setback for the talented opener. Furthermore, his association with the Punjab Kings franchise came to an end before the previous season, and he found himself in the ranks of Sunrisers Hyderabad.