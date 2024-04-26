Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chikkamagaluru Election Officials File FIR Against BJP Leader CT Ravi for Social Media Post

The Election Commission registered an FIR against former BJP national general secretary and leader CT Ravi over his social media post allegedly promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, among others, said Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on X (formerly known as Twitter)

"Dear Hindus, CONgress co-owner Rahul Gandhi has declared war against us Hindus. It is high time we unite to protest and defend Sanatana Dharma from those who are out to destroy it," CT Ravi wrote on 'X' on Wednesday.

The poll body said it took cognisance of the situation and initiated action against Ravi as per the prescribed guidelines of the model code of conduct.

Chikkamagalur District Election Officer has filed an FIR against him at Chikkamagalur Town Police Station under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code and 126 of the Representation of the People Act, it said.

Chikkamagaluru Election Officials have booked an FIR (No. 0042/2024) against CT Ravi, BJP Leader for his post in X handle for violation u/s 125 of RP Act and 505(2) of IPC in Basavanahalli PS on 26.04.24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different classes of citizens. — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) April 26, 2024

"I have received the details of the FIR filed against me by Congress. As a Sanatani, I responded to the irresponsible and insensitive comments made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi," Ravi said, Reacting to the FIR.

He said he would greatly appreciate it if the EC could share the details of the FIR lodged against the former Congress President for his statements hurting the sentiments of those who follow 'Sanatana Dharma."