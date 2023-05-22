Incredible to bat at Wankhede, wicket is always beautiful: Cameron Green

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Mumbai Indians triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Mumbai won the match by eight wickets. Following the win, Cameron Green, who scored his maiden IPL ton, said it is always incredible to bat at Wankhede as the pitch is always lovely and runs come easily if one hits the ball with the middle of the bat. He also said that it is the best knock of his T20 career.

Cameron Green scored 100 runs off 47 balls with eight boundaries and eight maximums.

After the match, Tilak Varma and Cameron Green were seen having a chat. The official Twitter handle of the league shared a glimpse of their conversation.

"Already up there in my T20 career, obviously incredible to bat at Wankhede, the wicket is always beautiful here the outfield is raffled and all you have to do is try and hit through the line and hit through the middle of the bat," Green said.

Asked about how he was feeling after scoring his first century in the IPL and for the Mumbai Indians, he said, "Pretty funny looking at the scoreboard. All the guys were not really happy with me 'cause I was trying to block the ball, I think I had to go for the last ball, pretty cool feeling."

Bought by MI at Rs 17.5 crore in the IPL auction last year, Green has done pretty well for the side. In 14 matches, he has scored 381 runs at an average of 54.42, with one century and two fifties. His runs came at a strike rate of 159.41. He has also taken six wickets for the side, with best figures of 2/41.

Green asked Tilak Varma how he feels as it is his second year in IPL and for the Mumbai Indians as well.

"It was my dream to play for Mumbai Indians, the fan base and the crowd is incredible when they keep supporting us we also get a big boost to win matches," Tilak said.

Put to bat first, SRH openers Vivrant and Mayank Agarwal gave a solid start as in the powerplay they did not lose any wickets and added 53 runs on the scoreboard.

They both went on to stitch a stand of 140 runs for the first wicket, with Vivrant scoring 69 in 47 balls and Mayank scoring 83 in just 46 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. SRH put on 200/5 in 20 overs.

Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking 4/37.

Chasing 201, MI lost Ishan Kishan (14) early but skipper Rohit Sharma (56 in 37 balls) and Cameron Green helped MI keep going with a 128-run partnership for the second wicket. Green scored his first-ever IPL century, ending up with 100* in 47 balls with eight fours and eight sixes. A cameo from Suryakumar Yadav (25* in 16 balls) helped Green win the game for MI by eight wickets with two overs to spare.

Cameroon Green was given 'Player of the Match' for his century.

