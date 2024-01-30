Cricketer Mayank Agarwal Hospitalized in ICU After Falling ill

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal has been hospitalized in Agartala after consuming allegedly contaminated water during a flight journey. The incident occurred while the team was en route from Agartala, Tripura, to Surat, Gujarat. Agarwal who led Karnataka to a win over Tripura in the Ranji match on Monday fell ill after drinking the contaminated water inside the flight. It is further said that he complained of a burning sensation in his mouth after consuming the water that was served to him.

Mayank was admitted to the ILS Hospital, Agartala where he is currently undergoing treatment. Reports further said that he is struggling to speak and was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his initial treatment. Mayank Agarwal has been out of the national side for a little over a year now, but his first-class performances in the time out of the Test team, have certainly been worth taking a look at. In the Ranji Trophy last year, the Karnataka skipper emerged as the highest run-scorer (990) in the entire tournament, while this year he has scored 242 from three matches at average of over 48, including two back-to-back tons.

