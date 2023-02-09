Married woman molested in Bajajnagar

Aurangabad: A case has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station against an accused who molested a 21-year-old married woman in Bajajnagar area on Wednesday.

According to police, Namrata (21, name changed), lives with her husband and mother in the Bajajnagar area. On Wednesday, Namrata's husband went to work in the company, while both Namrata and her mother were at home. Meanwhile, around 10 pm Namrata was chatting on her mobile phone outside the house when her neighbor, Prathamesh Ananeshwar More (22), hugged her and molested her. As Namrata cried for help, the accused fled from the spot. A case has been registered against Prathamesh in the MIDC Waluj police station and API MR Ghunawat is further investigating the case.