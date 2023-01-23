500 engineering students donate blood on Netaji's birthday

New Delhi, Jan 23 As many as 500 engineering students on Monday donated blood on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chanra Bose at the Maharaja Agrasen Engineering College in Outer Delhi.

The young engineering students said that they are celebrating ‘Parakram Day' to send a message across the nation that Netaji still inspires the youth.

Doctors associated with Rotary Club and Red Cross Society helped in the blood donation drive.

