Mumbai court grants pre-arrest bail to former minister Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for submitting fake documents

A sessions court granted pre-arrest bail to former Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik's son Faraz and French daughter-in-law Laura Hemelin alias Ayesha in connection with a case of submission of alleged forged documents to extend her visa.

Judge M G Deshpande granted the couple anticipatory bail. The suburban Kurla police had registered a complaint of cheating and forgery against the duo last week.

The duo has denied the criminal charges and claimed to be victims of fraud at the hands of an agent who they had appointed to obtain a marriage certificate, which is at the centre of the case. The couple has said the agent had cheated 18 other people.

The couple, who had approached the court for anticipatory bail, claimed no cheating or forgery case was made out against them as they are neither the authors of the alleged forged marriage certificate nor had they caused any wrongful loss to any person.