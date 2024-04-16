Avesh Khan Takes Spectacular One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Phil Salt During KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Avesh Khan produced a sensational diving catch to dismiss in-form opener Phil Salt in the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16.

Salt, the England star, had been in dominant form at the venue, scoring fifties in both his previous outings for KKR in IPL 2024. He struck 54 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and followed it up with an unbeaten 89 against Lucknow Super Giants.

With Salt threatening another big score, RR desperately needed his wicket. They nearly had him in the first over itself when Riyan Parag dropped a simple chance at deep backward square leg.

However, Khan stepped up in the fourth over. Salt edged a delivery outside off stump that seemed destined for safety beyond the bowler. But Khan, displaying exceptional athleticism, lunged to his left with his outstretched hand and completed a remarkable catch.

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2024

The dismissal was followed by a quirky celebration. Khan pointed his fingers toward captain Sanju Samson, possibly a reference to their miscommunication that led to a dropped catch in the previous match against Punjab Kings.