Rural police recover missing head of body found in Padali

Aurangabad: The rural police recovered the missing head of body of a middle-aged man, from the wild bushes in Padali village today morning. The 40-year-old man was murdered with an axe for misbehaving with his lover of the accused on Thursday night. The police succeeded in recovering the missing head within 24 hours of the crime.

It may be noted that the accused Ajinath Gaikwad (22) got angry when he came to know that the village’s Sandeep Sampat Gaikwad misbehaved with his lover. He made Sandeep consume alcohol and then brutally killed him with the axe during the night hours. The incident came to light on Friday morning (8 am).

The police arrested Ajinath from his house on Friday evening (7 pm). The police recovered the headless body on Friday. Hence, a massive hunt was launched to find the head on Friday, but in vain. The search resumed on Saturday and the cops succeeded in spotting the head lying in wild bushes at a distance of 200 metres away from the murder spot. The cops brought the head to Bidkin’s rural hospital. After completion of due process, the body was handed over to the family members of Sandeep. The last rites upon him were performed at Padali in presence of the tight police bandobast.

Under guidance of the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vishal Nehul, the action was taken by the squads of the police inspector (local crime branch) Rameshwar Renge and API Santosh Mane. Further investigation is on by PSI Jagdish More.