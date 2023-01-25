One killed, several injured after rolling boulders hit vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

A truck driver was killed on the spot and a few others injured when boulders rolled down in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban area, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, a boulder hit a tanker and truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Magarkot, Ramban.

Mohita Sharma, SSP Ramban, said, "The truck driver died on the spot".

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

