Shahid Kapoor gives fans a sneak peek of his ripped biceps

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Shahid Kapoor, who often shares glimpses of his personal life with fans, recently gave a sneak peek into his relaxed morning.

The actor, who enjoys connecting with fans on social media, posted a picture on his Instagram Story that had everyone talking.

In the picture, Shahid can be seen casually dressed in a grey vest, showing off his well-maintained bearded look. What really caught the attention of fans was the 'Jab We Met' actor's impressive physique, especially his ripped biceps.

Along with the photo, he added the caption, "Lazy mornings... Precious."

On the work front, Shahid is all set to enthrall the audience with his new avatar in the upcoming film Deva.

The Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer Deva will be released in theaters on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist and the film's leading lady.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva promises to be an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

