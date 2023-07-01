Banjara culture conservation centre inaugurated

Centre located at Vasantrao Naik college

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Banjara culture conservation center that has been set up in Vasantrao Naik college with the concept of Vasantrao Naik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, principal Rajaram Rathod was inaugurated on Saturday. The annual issue of 'Vasant' was also released.

The programme started with a mute play on the ill effects of alcohol. Prof Praveen Bobde and his team won praise by singing patriotic songs. State cooperative minister Atul Save and chief guest Nilay Madhukar Naik were absent from the programme. However, Save's message was read. Ramesh Vaidya, chairman of Vaidya group of industries spoke as the chief guest and emphasized on industrial progress.

The centre showcases Banjara costumes, lengi dance, musical instruments, Banjara women's jewellery and other well-arranged exhibits. This centre was not established with any help from the government. Secretary Nitin Rathod informed that soon a separate building will be made available for this centre by the college. Principal Anand Chaudhary, vice president adv Abhay Rathod, centre coordinator Seema Vadate and others were present.