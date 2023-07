Seema Pathan gets Ph D in Sociology

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Seema Pathan Rasheed Khan in Sociology.

She has submitted her thesis titled ‘Ghatsphotit Striyanchya Samajik, Arthik Aani Mansik Samasyancha Abhyas (Vishesh Sandarbh Aurangabad City)’ under the guidance of Dr Sushila Phule, research guide and head of the department of Sociology, Dr I B Pathak Mahila College.