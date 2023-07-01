Hema Malini shares special post on National Doctor's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : On National Doctor's Day, veteran actor Hema Malini thanked bravehearts, who risked their lives to serve and treat people during difficult times.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of herself with folded hands along with a message for all the doctors.

The post read, "Happy Doctors Day! For all the behind-the-scenes bravehearts who risked their lives to serve us during the Pandemic and who are always there for us - we owe you a debt of gratitude for helping us cope during difficult times. Thank you all."

Shilpa Shetty also shared a special post to mark this day.

She wrote, "Take the time today to appreciate all the doctors who spend their lives serving and treating us...doing their best to make our lives better.#DOCTORSDAY."

Every year, on July 1, India observes National Doctor's Day. It is a day set aside to commemorate physicians' achievements and devotion to society's well-being and healthcare. People celebrate this day by thanking physicians for their tremendous work, compassion, and devotion to saving lives and the well-being of all.

National Doctor's Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a prominent physician and statesman who served as West Bengal's second Chief Minister.

Dr. Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and was instrumental in the advancement of medical education and healthcare services in India.

He was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country for his pioneering work in the field of medicine.

