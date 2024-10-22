Mumbai Police Launch Probe After Several Flights Receive Bomb Threats

The series of bomb threats targeting flights departing from various airports across the country, including Mumbai, continues unabated. During the night of October 21-22, around 30 flights received threats, with 7-8 of these flights originating from Mumbai. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

According to the Mumbai police, the Sahar Police Station has registered a case against an unknown person, following which a detailed probe has been initiated. The authorities were alerted after several airlines received threatening emails regarding bombs on board their aircraft. A thorough investigation was conducted by the police, but nothing suspicious was found. Nonetheless, the police have lodged a formal complaint and are working to trace the culprit behind these threats.

In the past few days, a total of 144 flights have received similar bomb threats. A high-level committee has also been set up to probe this alarming trend.

Sources within the Mumbai police revealed that the investigation thus far indicates that the names associated with the threatening emails appear to be Indian. However, the email senders are using VPNs showing locations in the USA and other countries to conceal their identities. Despite the obstacles, the Mumbai police are working diligently to track down those responsible for these threats.