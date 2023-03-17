G20: Startup20 engagement group set to meet in Sikkim tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 17 : The second meeting of the Startup20 Engagement group, newly formed under India's G20 Presidency, will take place in Sikkim capital, Gangtok on March 18-19.

The meeting will see delegates from G20 member and invitee countries, representatives from multilateral orgsations, and stakeholders from the Indian startup ecosystem.

"The Sikkim Sabha offers a unique opportunity to bring the Startup world to the pristine North East of India and showcase its unique and growing ecosystem," an official release on Friday quoted Startup20 Chair Chintan Vaishnav as saying.

The Sikkim Sabha will forward the agenda finalised during the inception meeting held in Hyderabad in late January 2023.

During the inception meeting, the objectives, and deliverables of the three taskforces, namely Foundation and Alliances, Finance, and Inclusion and Sustainability, were reworked to incorporate suggestions from all the delegates.

At the Sikkim Sabha, the taskforce members (comprising of delegates from the G20 nations) of the Startup20 Engagement Group will be discussing and deliberating on the first draft of the official policy communique.

The event will also host a variety of side events, Startup20X events, startups showcase at MG Marg, and delegates visit to the Rumtek Monastery.

The first draft of the policy communique will be worked and reworked during the coming months and other intervening events which will be hosted by Startup20.

Expected outcomes of Startup20 are the official Policy Communique, a Startup Handbook with a set of commonly agreed upon definitions and terminologies, a Global Innovation Centre to foster collaborations across borders, and promotion of Startup20 as a Global Point of Contact for startup ecosystems worldwide.

