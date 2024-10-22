Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Amid Seat-Sharing Impasse, Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Meets Sharad Pawar

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar in a bid to break the deadlock about seat-sharing among the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents, especially his party and the Shiv Sena (UBT). Speaking to reporters, Thorat insisted there was no dispute in the MVA, and discussions were underway for the remaining seats.

"Things are being solved. Those seats (on which there are differences) are not too many...We have time...We will do this quickly," said Balasaheb Thorat after the meeting of Maharashtra Congress leaders and NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar. On meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, he says, "I am going there now."

The leader of the Congress legislature party said he will also meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. "We are trying to find a solution," he said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole was not present at the meeting. Thorat said AICC's Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, had asked him to meet Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He said discussions will also be held with the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) during the day on releasing the MVA's first list of candidates.

Nana Patole said that the situation in Mahayuti is more messed up than the MVA. "Seat sharing takes time because we have to keep our party workers in mind. Our issue will be resolved in a day or two. Balasaheb Thorat held a meeting with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray and now I will meet Balasaheb Thorat. MVA seat-sharing meeting will be held after that. The problem lies in 25-30 seats but it will be resolved soon," Patole said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the MVA had reached a consensus on 210 out of 288 assembly seats, while Patole claimed that discussions had been completed on 96 seats. There have been hectic discussions among the three main opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), to finalise a seat-sharing deal, with reports of tensions between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. The term of the current assembly will end on November 26.