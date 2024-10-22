Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Practiced Firing in Karjat Before Attack

A shocking revelation has come to light in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was killed in Bandra East. Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation has revealed that before carrying out the murder, the three shooters went to Palsadari village near Karjat to practice firing at a waterfall. In the second week of September 2024, the shooters visited Palsadari village and practiced firing about 30 rounds collectively.

According to the Crime Branch, after practicing firing, the three shooters returned to their rented room in Kurla the same day. Following this discovery, the Crime Branch took two of the shooters, Dharamraj and Gurmel, to the waterfall near Palsadari village for investigation. An officer stated that several crucial pieces of evidence were found at the spot during the investigation.

Senior officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the shooters—Shiv Kumar Gautam, Dharamraj Kashyap, and Gurmel Singh—first boarded a local train from Kurla station to Karjat in the second week of September. Upon arriving at Karjat station, they asked an auto driver about a good place to visit. The driver initially took them to a spot they didn’t like. When they inquired about a nearby waterfall, the auto driver took them about 8 km away to a waterfall near Palsadari village on Khopoli Road. There, Shiv Kumar Gautam fired 10 rounds, Gurmel Singh fired 10 rounds, and Dharamraj Kashyap also fired 10 rounds for practice. According to the Crime Branch, the shooters chose the waterfall location to avoid anyone hearing the sound of gunfire. After practicing for a few hours, the three shooters took a local train from Karjat back to Kurla.

The Crime Branch further revealed that this was the only time the shooters went to Palsadari village for firing practice.

It’s also worth noting that, before coming to Mumbai in August, the shooters had spent a night in Karjat while planning Baba Siddique’s murder. During that time, they had also practiced firing in another village with the help of the Nitin Sapre gang, who supplied them with weapons.