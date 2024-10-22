BJP Navi Mumbai Chief Sandeep Naik Denied Ticket From Belapur, Quits Party In Anger

The political landscape in Navi Mumbai has intensified following the BJP's announcement of its first candidate list for the assembly elections. Sandeep Naik, the son of BJP leader Ganesh Naik and district president of Navi Mumbai, is resolute about contesting from the Belapur constituency. Reports indicate that after a meeting in Vashi, he is set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar. His official entry into the NCP is expected to take place today. Before this transition, Sandeep Naik submitted his resignation from the BJP to the state president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, expressing dissatisfaction with the party's failure to uphold commitments.

With the BJP awarding a ticket to Ganesh Naik, two candidates from the Naik family are poised to compete from different parties in the upcoming elections. Sandeep Naik's anticipated switch to the NCP follows the BJP's refusal to nominate him for the Belapur assembly seat. Before formally joining the NCP, he plans to hold a rally in Navi Mumbai, where he will emphasize that the party's promises have not been fulfilled. He noted that BJP workers in the Belapur constituency are frustrated and are likely to take a different stance.



While Sandeep Naik was initially considered for the Belapur seat, the BJP has once again granted the opportunity to Manda Mhatre, which has left him feeling extremely discontent. In light of this, he has organized a determination rally in Navi Mumbai today. "The feelings of the people in the Belapur constituency and the workers who have been with me for many years need to be voiced. However, it's crucial that the workers decide publicly what their stance is. Today's rally is organized by them, and I will make my decision based on their input," Sandeep Naik stated.

"I will decide today based on the direction the workers lean. Last time, even after receiving a promise of candidacy, I chose not to act when it was denied. I respected everyone then and worked diligently. However, since then, the workers have faced disrespectful treatment. Therefore, the decision will reflect the workers’ opinions today," he added.