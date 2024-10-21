Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandeep Naik Is Free to Decide, Says Ganesh Naik Amid Political Uncertainty

Amid speculation about BJP Navi Mumbai Chief Sandeep Naik's potential defection to the NCP-SP faction, former Guardian Minister and Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik stated that Sandeep is free to make his own decision. He made this remark shortly after launching his campaign in Bokode village, Koparkhairane, on Monday.

While Ganesh Naik secured a BJP ticket for the Airoli seat, his son, Sandeep Naik, who was eyeing the Belapur assembly seat, was denied a ticket. The party instead placed its trust in two-term MLA Manda Mhatre for the Belapur seat.

When asked about Sandeep Naik’s plans, Ganesh Naik mentioned that he had contested his first election at the age of 21 and that Sandeep can make his own decisions. However, he emphasized that, as the president of the BJP's Navi Mumbai district unit, Sandeep has a responsibility to perform his duties. "I won’t stop him if he chooses to contest the election," Naik said.

Responding to questions about the Naik family's presence in Navi Mumbai politics, Ganesh Naik pointed out that there was a time when both the Belapur and Airoli assembly seats, along with the Thane MP seat and the Navi Mumbai Mayor's office, were held by members of his family. "This was because we worked hard for the city. There are other examples of family influence in politics, but for some reason, only the Naik family is unfairly targeted," he said.

In 2019, BJP denied Ganesh Naik a ticket for the Belapur seat. In response, his son Sandeep gave up his Airoli seat to make way for his father.