Navi Mumbai BJP Leader Sandeep Naik and 28 Party Workers Join NCP-SP in Vashi

In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Navi Mumbai, the party’s leader and former MLA Sandeep Naik, on Tuesday, October 22, joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. Along with Naik, 28 former corporators and party workers joined NCP SP in Vashi.

Sandeep’s father and former minister, Ganesh Naik, who has wielded a major influence in the Navi Mumbai region over the years, has been re-nominated by the BJP from the Airoli assembly constituency.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी नवी मुंबई जिल्हाध्यक्ष व पक्षाच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष श्री. चंद्रशेखरजी बावनकुळे यांना पाठवला आहे. भारतीय जनता पक्षाने माझ्यावर जो विश्वास दाखवला त्याबद्दल कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करतो.



-------



I have submitted my resignation from the position of BJP… pic.twitter.com/3FtG2aj5kZ — Sandeep Naik (@isandeepgnaik) October 22, 2024

Sandeep is likely to contest the assembly election from Belapur, where the BJP has re-nominated its sitting MLA, Manda Mhatre.