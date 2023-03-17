Maharashtra: New buildings being constructed for police stations operating out of rented premises

New buildings are being constructed for police stations that are operating out rented premises, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said.

The Maharashtra Police Housing Corporation has been given funds and they have also started repairs at police stations that are in a poor condition, Seth said.

The DGP inaugurated the new Naigaon police station, which is the 17th police station in the Mira Bhayandar Virar Vasai (MBVV) limits.

New buildings will be constructed for police stations that are operating out of rented premises and the process for the same has already begun, he said.