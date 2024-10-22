Cyclone Dana: Several Trains Cancelled from October 23 to 25 Amid Cyclone Threat - Check Complete List

Cyclone Dana: Several Trains Cancelled from October 23 to 25 Amid Cyclone Threat - Check Complete List

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 198 trains scheduled for October 23, 24, and 25 due to the imminent landfall of Cyclone Dana. Affected services include the Howrah-Secunderabad Express, Shalimar-Puri Super Fast Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Express, and Howrah-Puri Super-Fast Express.

As per the bulletin issued by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) includes:

Up Trains Cancelled

  1. 12703: Howrah-Secunderabad – 24.10.2024

  2. 12821: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024

  3. 12552: Kamakhya-Bangalore – 23.10.2024

  4. 22824: New Delhi-Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024

  5. 22603: Kharagpur-Villupuram – 24.10.2024

  6. 12073: Howrah-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

  7. 18045: Shalimar-Hyderabad – 24.10.2024

  8. 12277: Howrah-Puri – 24.10.2024

  9. 22851: Santragachhi-Mangalore – 24.10.2024

  10. 12841: Shalimar-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024

  11. 12663: Howrah-Tiruchchirappalli – 24.10.2024

  12. 03230: Patna-Puri – 24.10.2024

  13. 18478: Rishikesh-Puri – 23.10.2024

  14. 18409: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024

  15. 12881: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024

  16. 12802: New Delhi-Puri – 23.10.2024

  17. 08011: Bhanjapur-Puri – 24.10.2024

  18. 12837: Howrah-Puri – 24.10.2024

  19. 12863: Howrah-Bangalore – 24.10.2024

  20. 18047: Shalimar-Vasco Da Gama – 24.10.2024

  21. 12839: Howrah-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024

  22. 22644: Patna-Ernakulam – 24.10.2024

  23. 06090: Santragachhi-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024

  24. 03101: Kolkata-Puri – 23.10.2024

  25. 12514: Silchar-Secunderabad – 23.10.2024

  26. 08555: Bhadrak-Daspalla – 25.10.2024

  27. 22504: Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari – 23.10.2024

  28. 08415: Jaleswar-Puri – 25.10.2024

  29. 12891: Bangiriposi-Puri – 25.10.2024

  30. 18021: Kharagpur-Khurda Road – 25.10.2024

  31. 12816: Anand Vihar-Puri – 24.10.2024

  32. 22895 (VB): Howrah-Puri – 25.10.2024

  33. 18043: Howrah-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024

  34. 08031: Baleswar-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024

  35. 08063: Kharagpur-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024

  36. 08453: Bhadrak-Cuttack – 24.10.2024

  37. 08437: Bhadrak-Cuttack – 24.10.2024

  38. 18037: Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road – 24.10.2024

  39. 18303: Sambalpur-Puri – 24.10.2024

  40. 22839: Rourkela-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

  41. 18125: Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024

  42. 20835 (VB): Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024

  43. 20832: Sambalpur-Shalimar – 24.10.2024

  44. 18451: Hatia-Puri – 24.10.2024

  45. 18117: Rourkela-Gunupur – 24.10.2024

  46. 22865: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-Puri – 24.10.2024

  47. 18426: Durg-Puri – 24.10.2024

  48. 02831: Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

  49. 08427: Angul-Puri – 25.10.2024

  50. 08413: Talcher-Puri – 25.10.2024

  51. 18415: Barbil-Puri – 24.10.2024

  52. 20891 (VB): Tata-Brahmapur – 24.10.2024

  53. 08455: Kendujhargarh-Khurda Road – 25.10.2024

  54. 08405: Kendujhargarh-Paradeep – 24.10.2024

  55. 18413: Paradeep-Puri – 24.10.2024

  56. 08533: Cuttack-Palasa – 24.10.2024

  57. 08431: Cuttack-Puri – 24.10.2024

  58. 08421: Cuttack-Gunupur – 24.10.2024

  59. 08461: Cuttack-Paradeep – 24.10.2024

  60. 08407: Cuttack-Paradeep – 24.10.2024

  61. 18423: Bhubaneswar-Daspalla – 24.10.2024

  62. 09060: Brahmapur-Surat – 24.10.2024

  63. 08521: Gunupur-Visakhapatnam – 24.10.2024

  64. 07471: Palasa-Visakhapatnam – 24.10.2024

  65. 22873: Digha-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024

  66. 22819: Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024

  67. 08531: Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024

  68. 20837: Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road – 24.10.2024

  69. 18447: Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur – 24.10.2024

  70. 18417: Puri-Gunupur – 24.10.2024

  71. 18420: Jayanagar-Puri – 26.10.2024

  72. 08424: Daspalla-Puri – 25.10.2024

  73. 18422: Sonepur-Puri – 25.10.2024

  74. 12895: Shalimar-Puri – 25.10.2024

  75. 20824: Ajmer-Puri – 29.10.2024

  76. 08476: Nizamuddin-Puri – 26.10.2024

  77. 12277: Howrah-Puri – 25.10.2024

  78. 20835 (VB): Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024

  79. 12821: Shalimar-Puri – 25.10.2024

  80. 18021: Kharagpur-Khurda Road – 24.10.2024

  81. 12073: Howrah-Bhubaneswar – 25.10.2024

  82. 12894: Sonepur-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

  83. 20831: Shalimar-Sambalpur – 25.10.2024

  84. 08521: Gunupur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024

  85. 18525: Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024

  86. Train No. 20841 (VB): BBS to VSKP – 25.10.24

  87. Train No. 08411: BLS to BBS – 25.10.24

  88. Train No. 08443: BBS to PSA – 24.10.24

  89. Train No. 08441: BBS to BAM – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

  90. Train No. 17015: BBS to SC – 25.10.24

  91. Train No. 18463: BBS to SBC – 25.10.24

  92. Train No. 22974: PURI to LIMB – 26.10.24

  93. Train No. 20896: BBS to RMM – 25.10.24

  94. Train No. 20835 (VB): ROU to PURI – 25.10.24

  95. Train No. 08429: BBS to DSPL – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

Down Trains Cancelled

  1. Train No. 17016: Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024

  2. Train No. 12840: Chennai Central to Howrah – 23.10.2024

  3. Train No. 12868: Puducherry to Howrah – 23.10.2024

  4. Train No. 22826: Chennai Central to Shalimar – 23.10.2024

  5. Train No. 12897: Puducherry to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024

  6. Train No. 18464: SBC to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024

  7. Train No. 08442: Brahmapur to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

  8. Train No. 20842: Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar (VB) – 24.10.2024

  9. Train No. 22874: Visakhapatnam to Digha – 24.10.2024

  10. Train No. 18118: Gunupur to Rourkela – 24.10.2024

  11. Train No. 11019: CSURATM to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024

  12. Train No. 22820: Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

  13. Train No. 08532: Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024

  14. Train No. 12509: Bangalore to Guwahati – 23.10.2024

  15. Train No. 12842: Chennai Central to Howrah – 24.10.2024

  16. Train No. 22808: Chennai Central to Santragachhi – 24.10.2024

  17. Train No. 15227: Bangalore to Muzaffarpur – 24.10.2024

  18. Train No. 18046: Hyderabad to Howrah – 23.10.2024

  19. Train No. 20838: Junagarh Road to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

  20. Train No. 22503: Kanyakumari to Dibrugarh – 23.10.2024

  21. Train No. 22973: Gandhidham to Puri – 23.10.2024

  22. Train No. 20807: Visakhapatnam to ASR – 25.10.2024

  23. Train No. 18448: Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

  24. Train No. 08534: Palasa to Cuttack – 24.10.2024

  25. Train No. 08422: Gunupur to Cuttack – 25.10.2024

  26. Train No. 06095: Tambaram to Santragachhi – 24.10.2024

  27. Train No. 12246: Bangalore to Howrah – 24.10.2024

  28. Train No. 12704: Secunderabad to Howrah – 23.10.2024

  29. Train No. 08444: Palasa to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

  30. Train No. 22888: Bangalore to Howrah – 23.10.2024

  31. Train No. 03429: Secunderabad to Malda Town – 23.10.2024

  32. Train No. 12864: Yesvantpur to Howrah – 23.10.2024

  33. Train No. 18418: Gunupur to Puri – 24.10.2024

  34. Train No. 06087: Tirunelveli to Shalimar – 23.10.2024

  35. Train No. 08412: Bhubaneswar to Baleswar – 24.10.2024

  36. Train No. 02832: Bhubaneswar to Dhanbad – 24.10.2024

  37. Train No. 12074: Bhubaneswar to Howrah – 25.10.2024

  38. Train No. 12893: Bhubaneswar to Sonepur – 25.10.2024

  39. Train No. 22823: Bhubaneswar to New Delhi Rajdhani – 25.10.2024

  40. Train No. 08441: Bhubaneswar to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024

  41. Train No. 09059: Surat to Brahmapur – 23.10.2024

  42. Train No. 18419: Puri to Jayanagar – 24.10.2024

  43. Train No. 18304: Puri to Sambalpur – 24.10.2024

  44. Train No. 12892: Puri to Bangiriposi – 24.10.2024

  45. Train No. 08428: Puri to Angul – 24.10.2024

  46. Train No. 08414: Puri to Talcher – 24.10.2024

  47. Train No. 12843: Puri to Ahmedabad – 24.10.2024

  48. Train No. 08423: Puri to Daspalla – 24.10.2024

  49. Train No. 17479: Puri to TPTY – 24.10.2024

  50. Train No. 18425: Puri to Durg – 24.10.2024

  51. Train No. 22202: Puri to Sealdah – 24.10.2024

  52. Train No. 18421: Puro to Sonepur – 24.10.2024

  53. Train No. 12838: Puri to Howrah – 24.10.2024

  54. Train No. 18452: Puri to Hatia – 24.10.2024

  55. Train No. 18477: Puri to Rishikesh – 24.10.2024

  56. Train No. 12801: Puri to New Delhi – 24.10.2024

  57. Train No. 12896: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024

  58. Train No. 18410: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024

  59. Train No. 20823: Puri to Ajmer – 24.10.2024

  60. Train No. 08404: Puri to Khurda Road – 24.10.2024

  61. Train No. 18126: Puri to Rourkela – 25.10.2024

  62. Train No. 08475: Puri to Nizamuddin – 25.10.2024

  63. Train No. 20836 (VB): Puri to Rourkela – 25.10.2024

  64. Train No. 12278: Puri to Howrah – 25.10.2024

  65. Train No. 18416/18414: Puri to Barbil-Paradeep – 25.10.2024

  66. Train No. 08432: Puri to Cuttack – 25.10.2024

  67. Train No. 12822: Puri to Shalimar – 25.10.2024

  68. Train No. 12875: Puri to Anand Vihar – 25.10.2024

  69. Train No. 08410: Puri to Khurda Road – 25.10.2024

  70. Train No. 18417: Puri to Gunupur – 25.10.2024

  71. Train No. 18022: Khurda Road to Kharagpur – 24.10.2024

  72. Train No. 08456: Khurda Road to Kendujhargarh – 24.10.2024

  73. Train No. 08454: Cuttack to Bhadrak – 25.10.2024

  74. Train No. 08438: Cuttack to Bhadrak – 25.10.2024

  75. Train No. 18038: Jajpur Keonjhar Road to Kharagpur – 25.10.2024

  76. Train No. 08462: Paradeep to Cuttack – 25.10.2024

  77. Train No. 08406: Paradeep to Kendujhargarh – 25.10.2024

  78. Train No. 08408: Paradeep to Cuttack – 25.10.2024

  79. Train No. 08446: Paradeep to Cuttack – 24.10.2024

  80. Train No. 18044: Bhadrak to Howrah – 25.10.2024

  81. Train No. 08032: Bhadrak to Baleswar – 25.10.2024

  82. Train No. 08064: Bhadrak to Kharagpur – 24.10.2024

  83. Train No. 08522: Visakhapatnam to Gunupur – 24.10.2024

  84. Train No. 07470: Visakhapatnam to Palasa – 24.10.2024

  85. Train No. 12074: Bhubaneswar to Howrah – 24.10.2024

  86. Train No. 12822: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024

  87. Train No. 12844: Ahmedabad to Puri – 26.10.2024

  88. Train No. 18424: Daspalla to Bhubaneswar – 25.10.2024

  89. Train No. 12278: Puri to Howrah – 24.10.2024

  90. Train No. 18418: Gunupur to Puri – 25.10.2024

  91. Train No. 08522: Visakhapatnam to Gunupur – 25.10.2024

  92. Train No. 18526: Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024

  93. Train No. 20836 (VB): Puri to Rourkela – 24.10.2024

  94. Train No. 22896 (VB): PURI to KOAA – 25.10.24

  95. Train No. 08012: DSPL to BBS – 25.10.24

  96. Train No. 03229: PURI to PNBE – 25.10.24

  97. Train No. 03102: RMM to BBS – 25.10.24

  98. Train No. 08416: BAM to TATA – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

  99. Train No. 20892 (VB): PURI to HWH – 25.10.24

  100. Train No. 22840: PURI to VZM – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

  101. Train No. 08442: BAM to BBS – 25.10.24

  102. Train No. 20895: BBS to ROU – 24.10.24

  103. Train No. 08430: PURI to JER – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

Passengers are advised to check with railway authorities for updates and alternative travel arrangements during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall for West Bengal and Odisha as the storm approaches. A low-pressure system developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on October 21 and is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 23. The IMD stated that the depression will intensify and make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on October 25 as a severe storm, with wind speeds of 100-110 km/h and gusts reaching up to 120 km/h.

The Odisha government has also declared a three-day school closure in 14 districts, including Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Cuttack. Deoranjan Kumar Singh, the Special Relief Commissioner, confirmed the closures in a letter to district collectors.

To enhance disaster preparedness, the Odisha government has requested additional teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the affected districts. A total of 17 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams will be deployed across 10 districts expected to be most impacted by the cyclone. Two teams will be sent to Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj, while one team will be stationed in Cuttack, Ganjam, and Jajpur districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

