Cyclone Dana: Several Trains Cancelled from October 23 to 25 Amid Cyclone Threat - Check Complete List

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 198 trains scheduled for October 23, 24, and 25 due to the imminent landfall of Cyclone Dana. Affected services include the Howrah-Secunderabad Express, Shalimar-Puri Super Fast Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Express, and Howrah-Puri Super-Fast Express.

In view of the severe #CycloneDana over the @EastCoastRail area, the following trains have been cancelled (Revised)



Passengers are advised to check the latest updates before traveling.



Stay safe and stay informed.@DRMKhurdaRoad@DRMWaltairECoR@DRMSambalpur#CycloneAlertpic.twitter.com/atk2WjXVOt — ECoR Railfans (@ecor_railfans) October 22, 2024

As per the bulletin issued by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) includes:

Up Trains Cancelled

12703: Howrah-Secunderabad – 24.10.2024 12821: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024 12552: Kamakhya-Bangalore – 23.10.2024 22824: New Delhi-Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024 22603: Kharagpur-Villupuram – 24.10.2024 12073: Howrah-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024 18045: Shalimar-Hyderabad – 24.10.2024 12277: Howrah-Puri – 24.10.2024 22851: Santragachhi-Mangalore – 24.10.2024 12841: Shalimar-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024 12663: Howrah-Tiruchchirappalli – 24.10.2024 03230: Patna-Puri – 24.10.2024 18478: Rishikesh-Puri – 23.10.2024 18409: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024 12881: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024 12802: New Delhi-Puri – 23.10.2024 08011: Bhanjapur-Puri – 24.10.2024 12837: Howrah-Puri – 24.10.2024 12863: Howrah-Bangalore – 24.10.2024 18047: Shalimar-Vasco Da Gama – 24.10.2024 12839: Howrah-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024 22644: Patna-Ernakulam – 24.10.2024 06090: Santragachhi-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024 03101: Kolkata-Puri – 23.10.2024 12514: Silchar-Secunderabad – 23.10.2024 08555: Bhadrak-Daspalla – 25.10.2024 22504: Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari – 23.10.2024 08415: Jaleswar-Puri – 25.10.2024 12891: Bangiriposi-Puri – 25.10.2024 18021: Kharagpur-Khurda Road – 25.10.2024 12816: Anand Vihar-Puri – 24.10.2024 22895 (VB): Howrah-Puri – 25.10.2024 18043: Howrah-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024 08031: Baleswar-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024 08063: Kharagpur-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024 08453: Bhadrak-Cuttack – 24.10.2024 08437: Bhadrak-Cuttack – 24.10.2024 18037: Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road – 24.10.2024 18303: Sambalpur-Puri – 24.10.2024 22839: Rourkela-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024 18125: Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024 20835 (VB): Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024 20832: Sambalpur-Shalimar – 24.10.2024 18451: Hatia-Puri – 24.10.2024 18117: Rourkela-Gunupur – 24.10.2024 22865: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-Puri – 24.10.2024 18426: Durg-Puri – 24.10.2024 02831: Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024 08427: Angul-Puri – 25.10.2024 08413: Talcher-Puri – 25.10.2024 18415: Barbil-Puri – 24.10.2024 20891 (VB): Tata-Brahmapur – 24.10.2024 08455: Kendujhargarh-Khurda Road – 25.10.2024 08405: Kendujhargarh-Paradeep – 24.10.2024 18413: Paradeep-Puri – 24.10.2024 08533: Cuttack-Palasa – 24.10.2024 08431: Cuttack-Puri – 24.10.2024 08421: Cuttack-Gunupur – 24.10.2024 08461: Cuttack-Paradeep – 24.10.2024 08407: Cuttack-Paradeep – 24.10.2024 18423: Bhubaneswar-Daspalla – 24.10.2024 09060: Brahmapur-Surat – 24.10.2024 08521: Gunupur-Visakhapatnam – 24.10.2024 07471: Palasa-Visakhapatnam – 24.10.2024 22873: Digha-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024 22819: Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024 08531: Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024 20837: Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road – 24.10.2024 18447: Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur – 24.10.2024 18417: Puri-Gunupur – 24.10.2024 18420: Jayanagar-Puri – 26.10.2024 08424: Daspalla-Puri – 25.10.2024 18422: Sonepur-Puri – 25.10.2024 12895: Shalimar-Puri – 25.10.2024 20824: Ajmer-Puri – 29.10.2024 08476: Nizamuddin-Puri – 26.10.2024 12277: Howrah-Puri – 25.10.2024 20835 (VB): Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024 12821: Shalimar-Puri – 25.10.2024 18021: Kharagpur-Khurda Road – 24.10.2024 12073: Howrah-Bhubaneswar – 25.10.2024 12894: Sonepur-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024 20831: Shalimar-Sambalpur – 25.10.2024 08521: Gunupur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024 18525: Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024 Train No. 20841 (VB): BBS to VSKP – 25.10.24 Train No. 08411: BLS to BBS – 25.10.24 Train No. 08443: BBS to PSA – 24.10.24 Train No. 08441: BBS to BAM – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24 Train No. 17015: BBS to SC – 25.10.24 Train No. 18463: BBS to SBC – 25.10.24 Train No. 22974: PURI to LIMB – 26.10.24 Train No. 20896: BBS to RMM – 25.10.24 Train No. 20835 (VB): ROU to PURI – 25.10.24 Train No. 08429: BBS to DSPL – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

Down Trains Cancelled

Train No. 17016: Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024 Train No. 12840: Chennai Central to Howrah – 23.10.2024 Train No. 12868: Puducherry to Howrah – 23.10.2024 Train No. 22826: Chennai Central to Shalimar – 23.10.2024 Train No. 12897: Puducherry to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024 Train No. 18464: SBC to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024 Train No. 08442: Brahmapur to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024 Train No. 20842: Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar (VB) – 24.10.2024 Train No. 22874: Visakhapatnam to Digha – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18118: Gunupur to Rourkela – 24.10.2024 Train No. 11019: CSURATM to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024 Train No. 22820: Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024 Train No. 08532: Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12509: Bangalore to Guwahati – 23.10.2024 Train No. 12842: Chennai Central to Howrah – 24.10.2024 Train No. 22808: Chennai Central to Santragachhi – 24.10.2024 Train No. 15227: Bangalore to Muzaffarpur – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18046: Hyderabad to Howrah – 23.10.2024 Train No. 20838: Junagarh Road to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024 Train No. 22503: Kanyakumari to Dibrugarh – 23.10.2024 Train No. 22973: Gandhidham to Puri – 23.10.2024 Train No. 20807: Visakhapatnam to ASR – 25.10.2024 Train No. 18448: Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024 Train No. 08534: Palasa to Cuttack – 24.10.2024 Train No. 08422: Gunupur to Cuttack – 25.10.2024 Train No. 06095: Tambaram to Santragachhi – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12246: Bangalore to Howrah – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12704: Secunderabad to Howrah – 23.10.2024 Train No. 08444: Palasa to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024 Train No. 22888: Bangalore to Howrah – 23.10.2024 Train No. 03429: Secunderabad to Malda Town – 23.10.2024 Train No. 12864: Yesvantpur to Howrah – 23.10.2024 Train No. 18418: Gunupur to Puri – 24.10.2024 Train No. 06087: Tirunelveli to Shalimar – 23.10.2024 Train No. 08412: Bhubaneswar to Baleswar – 24.10.2024 Train No. 02832: Bhubaneswar to Dhanbad – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12074: Bhubaneswar to Howrah – 25.10.2024 Train No. 12893: Bhubaneswar to Sonepur – 25.10.2024 Train No. 22823: Bhubaneswar to New Delhi Rajdhani – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08441: Bhubaneswar to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024 Train No. 09059: Surat to Brahmapur – 23.10.2024 Train No. 18419: Puri to Jayanagar – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18304: Puri to Sambalpur – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12892: Puri to Bangiriposi – 24.10.2024 Train No. 08428: Puri to Angul – 24.10.2024 Train No. 08414: Puri to Talcher – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12843: Puri to Ahmedabad – 24.10.2024 Train No. 08423: Puri to Daspalla – 24.10.2024 Train No. 17479: Puri to TPTY – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18425: Puri to Durg – 24.10.2024 Train No. 22202: Puri to Sealdah – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18421: Puro to Sonepur – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12838: Puri to Howrah – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18452: Puri to Hatia – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18477: Puri to Rishikesh – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12801: Puri to New Delhi – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12896: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18410: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024 Train No. 20823: Puri to Ajmer – 24.10.2024 Train No. 08404: Puri to Khurda Road – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18126: Puri to Rourkela – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08475: Puri to Nizamuddin – 25.10.2024 Train No. 20836 (VB): Puri to Rourkela – 25.10.2024 Train No. 12278: Puri to Howrah – 25.10.2024 Train No. 18416/18414: Puri to Barbil-Paradeep – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08432: Puri to Cuttack – 25.10.2024 Train No. 12822: Puri to Shalimar – 25.10.2024 Train No. 12875: Puri to Anand Vihar – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08410: Puri to Khurda Road – 25.10.2024 Train No. 18417: Puri to Gunupur – 25.10.2024 Train No. 18022: Khurda Road to Kharagpur – 24.10.2024 Train No. 08456: Khurda Road to Kendujhargarh – 24.10.2024 Train No. 08454: Cuttack to Bhadrak – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08438: Cuttack to Bhadrak – 25.10.2024 Train No. 18038: Jajpur Keonjhar Road to Kharagpur – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08462: Paradeep to Cuttack – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08406: Paradeep to Kendujhargarh – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08408: Paradeep to Cuttack – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08446: Paradeep to Cuttack – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18044: Bhadrak to Howrah – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08032: Bhadrak to Baleswar – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08064: Bhadrak to Kharagpur – 24.10.2024 Train No. 08522: Visakhapatnam to Gunupur – 24.10.2024 Train No. 07470: Visakhapatnam to Palasa – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12074: Bhubaneswar to Howrah – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12822: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024 Train No. 12844: Ahmedabad to Puri – 26.10.2024 Train No. 18424: Daspalla to Bhubaneswar – 25.10.2024 Train No. 12278: Puri to Howrah – 24.10.2024 Train No. 18418: Gunupur to Puri – 25.10.2024 Train No. 08522: Visakhapatnam to Gunupur – 25.10.2024 Train No. 18526: Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024 Train No. 20836 (VB): Puri to Rourkela – 24.10.2024 Train No. 22896 (VB): PURI to KOAA – 25.10.24 Train No. 08012: DSPL to BBS – 25.10.24 Train No. 03229: PURI to PNBE – 25.10.24 Train No. 03102: RMM to BBS – 25.10.24 Train No. 08416: BAM to TATA – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24 Train No. 20892 (VB): PURI to HWH – 25.10.24 Train No. 22840: PURI to VZM – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24 Train No. 08442: BAM to BBS – 25.10.24 Train No. 20895: BBS to ROU – 24.10.24 Train No. 08430: PURI to JER – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

Passengers are advised to check with railway authorities for updates and alternative travel arrangements during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall for West Bengal and Odisha as the storm approaches. A low-pressure system developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on October 21 and is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 23. The IMD stated that the depression will intensify and make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on October 25 as a severe storm, with wind speeds of 100-110 km/h and gusts reaching up to 120 km/h.

The Odisha government has also declared a three-day school closure in 14 districts, including Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Cuttack. Deoranjan Kumar Singh, the Special Relief Commissioner, confirmed the closures in a letter to district collectors.

the Odisha government has also declared a three-day school closure in 14 districts, including Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Cuttack. Deoranjan Kumar Singh, the Special Relief Commissioner, confirmed the closures in a letter to district collectors. To enhance disaster preparedness, the Odisha government has requested additional teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the affected districts. A total of 17 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams will be deployed across 10 districts expected to be most impacted by the cyclone. Two teams will be sent to Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj, while one team will be stationed in Cuttack, Ganjam, and Jajpur districts.

(With inputs from agencies)