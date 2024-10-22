Cyclone Dana: Several Trains Cancelled from October 23 to 25 Amid Cyclone Threat - Check Complete List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 22, 2024 11:13 PM2024-10-22T23:13:14+5:302024-10-22T23:14:01+5:30
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 198 trains scheduled for October 23, 24, and 25 due to the ...
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 198 trains scheduled for October 23, 24, and 25 due to the imminent landfall of Cyclone Dana. Affected services include the Howrah-Secunderabad Express, Shalimar-Puri Super Fast Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Express, and Howrah-Puri Super-Fast Express.
In view of the severe #CycloneDana over the @EastCoastRail area, the following trains have been cancelled (Revised)— ECoR Railfans (@ecor_railfans) October 22, 2024
Passengers are advised to check the latest updates before traveling.
Stay safe and stay informed.@DRMKhurdaRoad@DRMWaltairECoR@DRMSambalpur#CycloneAlertpic.twitter.com/atk2WjXVOt
As per the bulletin issued by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) includes:
Up Trains Cancelled
12703: Howrah-Secunderabad – 24.10.2024
12821: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024
12552: Kamakhya-Bangalore – 23.10.2024
22824: New Delhi-Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024
22603: Kharagpur-Villupuram – 24.10.2024
12073: Howrah-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024
18045: Shalimar-Hyderabad – 24.10.2024
12277: Howrah-Puri – 24.10.2024
22851: Santragachhi-Mangalore – 24.10.2024
12841: Shalimar-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024
12663: Howrah-Tiruchchirappalli – 24.10.2024
03230: Patna-Puri – 24.10.2024
18478: Rishikesh-Puri – 23.10.2024
18409: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024
12881: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024
12802: New Delhi-Puri – 23.10.2024
08011: Bhanjapur-Puri – 24.10.2024
12837: Howrah-Puri – 24.10.2024
12863: Howrah-Bangalore – 24.10.2024
18047: Shalimar-Vasco Da Gama – 24.10.2024
12839: Howrah-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024
22644: Patna-Ernakulam – 24.10.2024
06090: Santragachhi-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024
03101: Kolkata-Puri – 23.10.2024
12514: Silchar-Secunderabad – 23.10.2024
08555: Bhadrak-Daspalla – 25.10.2024
22504: Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari – 23.10.2024
08415: Jaleswar-Puri – 25.10.2024
12891: Bangiriposi-Puri – 25.10.2024
18021: Kharagpur-Khurda Road – 25.10.2024
12816: Anand Vihar-Puri – 24.10.2024
22895 (VB): Howrah-Puri – 25.10.2024
18043: Howrah-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024
08031: Baleswar-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024
08063: Kharagpur-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024
08453: Bhadrak-Cuttack – 24.10.2024
08437: Bhadrak-Cuttack – 24.10.2024
18037: Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road – 24.10.2024
18303: Sambalpur-Puri – 24.10.2024
22839: Rourkela-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024
18125: Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024
20835 (VB): Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024
20832: Sambalpur-Shalimar – 24.10.2024
18451: Hatia-Puri – 24.10.2024
18117: Rourkela-Gunupur – 24.10.2024
22865: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-Puri – 24.10.2024
18426: Durg-Puri – 24.10.2024
02831: Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024
08427: Angul-Puri – 25.10.2024
08413: Talcher-Puri – 25.10.2024
18415: Barbil-Puri – 24.10.2024
20891 (VB): Tata-Brahmapur – 24.10.2024
08455: Kendujhargarh-Khurda Road – 25.10.2024
08405: Kendujhargarh-Paradeep – 24.10.2024
18413: Paradeep-Puri – 24.10.2024
08533: Cuttack-Palasa – 24.10.2024
08431: Cuttack-Puri – 24.10.2024
08421: Cuttack-Gunupur – 24.10.2024
08461: Cuttack-Paradeep – 24.10.2024
08407: Cuttack-Paradeep – 24.10.2024
18423: Bhubaneswar-Daspalla – 24.10.2024
09060: Brahmapur-Surat – 24.10.2024
08521: Gunupur-Visakhapatnam – 24.10.2024
07471: Palasa-Visakhapatnam – 24.10.2024
22873: Digha-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024
22819: Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024
08531: Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024
20837: Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road – 24.10.2024
18447: Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur – 24.10.2024
18417: Puri-Gunupur – 24.10.2024
18420: Jayanagar-Puri – 26.10.2024
08424: Daspalla-Puri – 25.10.2024
18422: Sonepur-Puri – 25.10.2024
12895: Shalimar-Puri – 25.10.2024
20824: Ajmer-Puri – 29.10.2024
08476: Nizamuddin-Puri – 26.10.2024
12277: Howrah-Puri – 25.10.2024
20835 (VB): Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024
12821: Shalimar-Puri – 25.10.2024
18021: Kharagpur-Khurda Road – 24.10.2024
12073: Howrah-Bhubaneswar – 25.10.2024
12894: Sonepur-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024
20831: Shalimar-Sambalpur – 25.10.2024
08521: Gunupur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024
18525: Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024
Train No. 20841 (VB): BBS to VSKP – 25.10.24
Train No. 08411: BLS to BBS – 25.10.24
Train No. 08443: BBS to PSA – 24.10.24
Train No. 08441: BBS to BAM – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24
Train No. 17015: BBS to SC – 25.10.24
Train No. 18463: BBS to SBC – 25.10.24
Train No. 22974: PURI to LIMB – 26.10.24
Train No. 20896: BBS to RMM – 25.10.24
Train No. 20835 (VB): ROU to PURI – 25.10.24
Train No. 08429: BBS to DSPL – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24
Down Trains Cancelled
Train No. 17016: Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024
Train No. 12840: Chennai Central to Howrah – 23.10.2024
Train No. 12868: Puducherry to Howrah – 23.10.2024
Train No. 22826: Chennai Central to Shalimar – 23.10.2024
Train No. 12897: Puducherry to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024
Train No. 18464: SBC to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024
Train No. 08442: Brahmapur to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024
Train No. 20842: Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar (VB) – 24.10.2024
Train No. 22874: Visakhapatnam to Digha – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18118: Gunupur to Rourkela – 24.10.2024
Train No. 11019: CSURATM to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024
Train No. 22820: Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024
Train No. 08532: Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12509: Bangalore to Guwahati – 23.10.2024
Train No. 12842: Chennai Central to Howrah – 24.10.2024
Train No. 22808: Chennai Central to Santragachhi – 24.10.2024
Train No. 15227: Bangalore to Muzaffarpur – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18046: Hyderabad to Howrah – 23.10.2024
Train No. 20838: Junagarh Road to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024
Train No. 22503: Kanyakumari to Dibrugarh – 23.10.2024
Train No. 22973: Gandhidham to Puri – 23.10.2024
Train No. 20807: Visakhapatnam to ASR – 25.10.2024
Train No. 18448: Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024
Train No. 08534: Palasa to Cuttack – 24.10.2024
Train No. 08422: Gunupur to Cuttack – 25.10.2024
Train No. 06095: Tambaram to Santragachhi – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12246: Bangalore to Howrah – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12704: Secunderabad to Howrah – 23.10.2024
Train No. 08444: Palasa to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024
Train No. 22888: Bangalore to Howrah – 23.10.2024
Train No. 03429: Secunderabad to Malda Town – 23.10.2024
Train No. 12864: Yesvantpur to Howrah – 23.10.2024
Train No. 18418: Gunupur to Puri – 24.10.2024
Train No. 06087: Tirunelveli to Shalimar – 23.10.2024
Train No. 08412: Bhubaneswar to Baleswar – 24.10.2024
Train No. 02832: Bhubaneswar to Dhanbad – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12074: Bhubaneswar to Howrah – 25.10.2024
Train No. 12893: Bhubaneswar to Sonepur – 25.10.2024
Train No. 22823: Bhubaneswar to New Delhi Rajdhani – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08441: Bhubaneswar to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024
Train No. 09059: Surat to Brahmapur – 23.10.2024
Train No. 18419: Puri to Jayanagar – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18304: Puri to Sambalpur – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12892: Puri to Bangiriposi – 24.10.2024
Train No. 08428: Puri to Angul – 24.10.2024
Train No. 08414: Puri to Talcher – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12843: Puri to Ahmedabad – 24.10.2024
Train No. 08423: Puri to Daspalla – 24.10.2024
Train No. 17479: Puri to TPTY – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18425: Puri to Durg – 24.10.2024
Train No. 22202: Puri to Sealdah – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18421: Puro to Sonepur – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12838: Puri to Howrah – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18452: Puri to Hatia – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18477: Puri to Rishikesh – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12801: Puri to New Delhi – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12896: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18410: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024
Train No. 20823: Puri to Ajmer – 24.10.2024
Train No. 08404: Puri to Khurda Road – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18126: Puri to Rourkela – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08475: Puri to Nizamuddin – 25.10.2024
Train No. 20836 (VB): Puri to Rourkela – 25.10.2024
Train No. 12278: Puri to Howrah – 25.10.2024
Train No. 18416/18414: Puri to Barbil-Paradeep – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08432: Puri to Cuttack – 25.10.2024
Train No. 12822: Puri to Shalimar – 25.10.2024
Train No. 12875: Puri to Anand Vihar – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08410: Puri to Khurda Road – 25.10.2024
Train No. 18417: Puri to Gunupur – 25.10.2024
Train No. 18022: Khurda Road to Kharagpur – 24.10.2024
Train No. 08456: Khurda Road to Kendujhargarh – 24.10.2024
Train No. 08454: Cuttack to Bhadrak – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08438: Cuttack to Bhadrak – 25.10.2024
Train No. 18038: Jajpur Keonjhar Road to Kharagpur – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08462: Paradeep to Cuttack – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08406: Paradeep to Kendujhargarh – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08408: Paradeep to Cuttack – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08446: Paradeep to Cuttack – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18044: Bhadrak to Howrah – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08032: Bhadrak to Baleswar – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08064: Bhadrak to Kharagpur – 24.10.2024
Train No. 08522: Visakhapatnam to Gunupur – 24.10.2024
Train No. 07470: Visakhapatnam to Palasa – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12074: Bhubaneswar to Howrah – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12822: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024
Train No. 12844: Ahmedabad to Puri – 26.10.2024
Train No. 18424: Daspalla to Bhubaneswar – 25.10.2024
Train No. 12278: Puri to Howrah – 24.10.2024
Train No. 18418: Gunupur to Puri – 25.10.2024
Train No. 08522: Visakhapatnam to Gunupur – 25.10.2024
Train No. 18526: Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024
Train No. 20836 (VB): Puri to Rourkela – 24.10.2024
Train No. 22896 (VB): PURI to KOAA – 25.10.24
Train No. 08012: DSPL to BBS – 25.10.24
Train No. 03229: PURI to PNBE – 25.10.24
Train No. 03102: RMM to BBS – 25.10.24
Train No. 08416: BAM to TATA – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24
Train No. 20892 (VB): PURI to HWH – 25.10.24
Train No. 22840: PURI to VZM – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24
Train No. 08442: BAM to BBS – 25.10.24
Train No. 20895: BBS to ROU – 24.10.24
Train No. 08430: PURI to JER – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24
Passengers are advised to check with railway authorities for updates and alternative travel arrangements during this period.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall for West Bengal and Odisha as the storm approaches. A low-pressure system developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on October 21 and is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 23. The IMD stated that the depression will intensify and make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on October 25 as a severe storm, with wind speeds of 100-110 km/h and gusts reaching up to 120 km/h.
the Odisha government has also declared a three-day school closure in 14 districts, including Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Cuttack. Deoranjan Kumar Singh, the Special Relief Commissioner, confirmed the closures in a letter to district collectors. To enhance disaster preparedness, the Odisha government has requested additional teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the affected districts. A total of 17 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams will be deployed across 10 districts expected to be most impacted by the cyclone. Two teams will be sent to Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj, while one team will be stationed in Cuttack, Ganjam, and Jajpur districts.
(With inputs from agencies)