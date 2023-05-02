Author-journalist Arun Gandhi, Gandhiji's grandson, passes away at 89

Author-journalist Arun Gandhi, Gandhiji's grandson, passes away at 89

Kolhapur, May 2 Arun Gandhi, the son of Sushila and Manilal Gandhi, and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, passed away here on Tuesday morning, his son said.

He was 89 and is survived by his son, Tushar, daughter Archana, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The last rites of Arun Gandhi - who referred to himself as a 'Peace Farmer' - shall be held in Kolhapur this evening.

