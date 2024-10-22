Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Amit Thackeray to Contest from Mahim as MNS Releases First List of 45 Candidates

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released its official list of candidates, naming a total of 45 individuals for the upcoming elections. Notably, Amit Thackeray, the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and a party leader, has also been included in the list.

Amit Thackeray will contest from the Mahim Assembly constituency, while Sandeep Deshpande has been announced as the candidate for Worli. This sets the stage for a close contest in Worli between Aditya Thackeray from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sandeep Deshpande from the MNS.