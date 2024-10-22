Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Amit Thackeray to Contest from Mahim as MNS Releases First List of 45 Candidates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 22, 2024 10:18 PM2024-10-22T22:18:18+5:302024-10-22T22:22:15+5:30
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released its official list of candidates, naming a total of 45 individuals for ...
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released its official list of candidates, naming a total of 45 individuals for the upcoming elections. Notably, Amit Thackeray, the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and a party leader, has also been included in the list.
आगामी विधानसभा २०२४ च्या सार्वत्रिक निवडणुकांसाठी ,महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेनेची दुसरी यादी खालीलप्रमाणे....#MNSAdhikrut#विधानसभा_२०२४pic.twitter.com/gmBAIzsfRb— MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) October 22, 2024
Amit Thackeray will contest from the Mahim Assembly constituency, while Sandeep Deshpande has been announced as the candidate for Worli. This sets the stage for a close contest in Worli between Aditya Thackeray from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sandeep Deshpande from the MNS.Open in app