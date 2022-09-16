08 corona patient reported on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 16, 2022 10:45 PM 2022-09-16T22:45:09+5:30 2022-09-16T22:45:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 16:
As many as, 08 new corona patient including 04 in city and 04 in rural areas was reported in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 08 (City: 04, Rural: 04)
Total Patients: 1,71,769
Patients discharged: 02 (City: 01, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,67,995
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 26
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,89,256
First Dose: 30,50,923
Second Dose: 23,87,396
Precaution Dose: 2,50,937