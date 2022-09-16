08 corona patient reported on Friday

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

As many as, 08 new corona patient including 04 in city and 04 in rural areas was reported in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 08 (City: 04, Rural: 04)

Total Patients: 1,71,769

Patients discharged: 02 (City: 01, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,67,995

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 26

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,89,256

First Dose: 30,50,923

Second Dose: 23,87,396

Precaution Dose: 2,50,937