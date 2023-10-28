1 booked for abusing Ramdas Kadam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man was booked with Kranti Chowk Police Station for allegedly absuing former minister and leader of Shiv Sena- Shinde faction through phone.

According to details, an audio clip of communication between Ramesh Patilwalr (Dalalwadi) and Ramdas Kadam went viral on social media on October 27. In the clip, he was found intially speaking about reservation with Kadam. However, suddenly Ramesh started abusing Kadam. He posted his photo along with recording of communication the former minister on social media.

Serious note of the incident was taken on higher level. Cyber Cell of police was iteself became complainant in the case. Police constable Rahul Kale lodged a complaint in the case on behalf of the State Government. Police inspector of Cyber Police Station Santosh Patil is on the case.