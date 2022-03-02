10 corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 2, 2022 09:05 PM2022-03-02T21:05:02+5:302022-03-02T21:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, March 2:
In all, 10 corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
In all, 7 patients were found in the city. Three patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 1 and Gangapur - 2.
Patients Tally in District on Wednesday
Positive Patients: 10 (City 07 rural 03)
Total Patients: 1,69,640
Patients discharged: 120 (City 112 rural 08)
Total discharged: 1,65,820
Active patients: 88
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 46,96,179
First Dose: 28,47,899
Second Dose: 18,10,317
Precaution Dose: 37,963Open in app