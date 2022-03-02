10 corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, March 2:

In all, 10 corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

In all, 7 patients were found in the city. Three patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 1 and Gangapur - 2.

Patients Tally in District on Wednesday

Positive Patients: 10 (City 07 rural 03)

Total Patients: 1,69,640

Patients discharged: 120 (City 112 rural 08)

Total discharged: 1,65,820

Active patients: 88

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 46,96,179

First Dose: 28,47,899

Second Dose: 18,10,317

Precaution Dose: 37,963