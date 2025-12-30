108 Musical Hanuman Chalisa recitations to welcome New Year 2026

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A devotional programme will be held on 31 December 2025 at Khadkeshwar Mahadev Temple, marking the arrival of 2026 with 108 musical Hanuman Chalisa recitations and a collective target of one lakh recitations. The event is scheduled from 2.00 pm to 12.30 am, is free and open to all.

According to organisers, the outline includes invocation and lamp lighting by seniors, followed by musical recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa, Ram Naam Mahajap of 1,08,000 chants, a devotional bhajan evening, and a discourse on religion, service, patriotism and cultural preservation. A stage for children and youth will feature bhajans, chaupai, shlokas and narrative presentations.

A New Year vow ceremony for collective resolutions, prasad distribution, bhandara, and a midnight maha aarti with flower shower are planned. The programme is positioned as a way to welcome the New Year through Indian spiritual tradition with an emphasis on protecting Sanatan Dharma heritage and passing cultural practices to future generations.