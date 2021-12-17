11 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

In all, 11 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are 7. Patients found in the rural areas are from rural areas are from Phulambri, Gangapur, Vaijapur and Paithan (One each).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 17

New patients: 11 (City 07 Rural 04)

Total patients: 1,49,692

Cured - 1,45,987

Discharged today: 08 (City 05 03 rural)

Active: 55

Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Friday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 17

Total Doses: 38,57,797

First Dose: 25,96,409

Second Dose: 12,61,388