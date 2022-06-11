11 held for beating one over objectionable social media status in Gangapur

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 11:

Gangapur police station has registered an offence against 11 persons on charge of beating a youth for uploading an objectionable status on his social media account and hurting religious sentiments on Friday at 11 pm. They abused him, gheraoed and later on, injured with a sharp-edged weapon and fled away.

The group of youngsters also damaged the victim’s motorcycle. On the basis of complaint lodged by him, the police has registered an offence against 10-12 youths. The police succeeded in arresting 11 youths wanted in the crime during the search operation launched during the midnight. The police also formed different squads to trace and arrest the other absconding youths.

Meanwhile, the police have also registered an offence against the complainant youth for hurting religious sentiments of citizens and keeping objectionable status on social media and also detained him for investigation.

Tension prevailed in Gangapur town after this incident. Meanwhile, the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalvaniya and additional SP Pawan Bansod, both camped in Gangapur during the whole day (on Saturday) today to maintain law and order situation.

As a precautionary measure, the riot control squad was deployed at every nook and corner of the town to avoid untoward incident as it was weekly bazaar day today. Meanwhile, the police has also conducted foot march in the town.