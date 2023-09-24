11,000 rudraksha Ganesh attracts devotees

Maheshwari Ganesh Mandal's unique presentation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maheshwari Ganesh Mandal's 11,000 Rudraksha Ganesh, Ashtavinayak Darshan and Ganesh Yag, which started on Sunday, is attracting a large number of devotees to the Khadkeshwar ground in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A special 50 x 50 feet hut has been erected for the Ganesh Yaga, using bamboo, reeds and banana poles. The hut is reminiscent of the huts in which sages used to perform yadnyas in ancient times.

Ganesh Yaga started at 7:00 am on Sunday morning with the worship of Lord Ganesh, followed by Abhishek, Punyahavachan, puja of Matrika, installation of shri Ganesh bhadra mandal, installation of idol, pooja of Navagraha and Bhagwan Shankara.

On the first day, Maheshwari mandal president Jagdish Biyani, Sunita Biyani along with 20 hosts sat for the yagna. The Yagya will continue till September 27 between 7:00 am to 10:00 am.

Project coordinator Rekha Rathi, head Preeti Zhanwar, Swati Khatod, Madhuri Dhuppad and other officials are working hard for the success of the event.