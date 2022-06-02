11,100 Gharkuls sanctioned for the district

Aurangabad, June 2:

The district had received a quota of 15000 gharkuls (houses) under the Prime Minister Housing scheme. From this, approval has been given to 11,100 houses.

In all, 2.60 lakh citizens from Aurangabad district had applied under the PM housing scheme. The Zilla Parishad (ZP) gave priority to verifying the list. Teams were sent to each village to ascertain whether the families on the list had a house and their financial situation. About 38,000 applicants in the list had already taken advantage of the Gharkul scheme. Names of 52,000 applicants were later removed as they had four and two wheelers.

The process of online approval of eligible beneficiaries in the list has been going on for the last few days. The district has received a target of building 15,000 houses. Till date, names of 11,100 beneficiaries have been sanctioned. The process of allocating the first phase grant to these beneficiaries has started. Many have also been given second phase grants as they have started construction.