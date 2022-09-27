117 power theft cases unearthed in city

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has detected 117 electricity theft cases and initiated action against the consumers on the charge of stealing power by tampering with the

electric meters. The MSEDCL launched the drive in the old city on September 1.

MSEDCL has launched the drive in Aurangabad and Jalna districts. The regular teams along with flying squads have implemented the drive in the areas dependent upon feeders recording high losses (power pilferage). The electric meters recording ‘zero’ power consumption or from one unit to 30 units; 31 units to 50 units and 51 units to 100 units are being checked during the drive. The power entity is also taking action against complaints it had received confidentially regarding the power theft. The action-taking teams are seizing the suspected meters and sending them for testing to the MSEDCL laboratory.

In Aurangabad city, 149 suspected meters were seized during the drive areas receiving power from Rahulnagar, Roshan Gate, Ganesh Colony, old Central Octroi Checkpost, Jaswantpura, Mondha and Nizamuddin feeders. During testing, the tampering was found in 117 meters and a quantity of one lakh units of electricity has been stolen through these meters. The action was taken under Section 135 of the Electricity Act. Meanwhile, the power supply of these consumers has also been disconnected.

Power disconnected till bill clearance

MSEDCL will be issuing fresh (correct) bills to these consumers and if they fail to clear the dues within 24 hours, the MSEDCL will gear up to file police cases against them. Besides, the power supply of these

consumers will be restored only after payment of the bills served to them, it is learnt.