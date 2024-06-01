11th admission process begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission for the 11th standard has begun in the district for the academic year 2024-25.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result of the SSC on May 27. As per the announcement of the education department, the admissions process will be implemented in offline mode, unlike other top cities like Pune and Mumbai where the admissions process is online and centralised.

There are 444 junior colleges with 72,860 seats in city and rural areas of the district. The students' district will get admissions on merit at the college level.

Deputy Director of Education Anil Sable said that the city was excluded from the online admission process because less than 50 per cent SSC passed students participated in this system. He said that with the declaration of the result, the college-level admission process began. The colleges will have to finish the admission by June end as the lectures will commence in July.

The city has 119 junior colleges but students prefer institutes in rural areas as they need not attend the lectures daily while attending private coaching classes here. A total of 62,856 students have passed in SSC.

The stream-wise number of seats is as follows:

Stream-----------------------------------------total

Arts---------------------------------------------17,760

Commerce--------------------------------------7,480

Science---------------------------------------- 36,040

Total-------------------------------------------72,860