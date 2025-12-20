1,264 Polling stations finalised in 363 buildings

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Polling for the Municipal Corporation elections will be held on January 15, 2026. As part of the election preparations, the administration has intensified its efforts and finalised 1,264 polling stations, which will be located in 363 buildings across the city. This information was shared by Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth during a press conference. He stated that Prabhag No. 5 has the highest number of polling stations, with 58 polling centres set up in 15 buildings.

According to the details, Prabhag No. 1 will have 49 polling stations in 11 buildings; Prabhag No. 2 will have 40 polling stations in 10 buildings; Prabhag No. 3 will have 42 polling stations in 14 buildings; Prabhag No. 4 will have 48 polling stations in 12 buildings; and Prabhag No. 5 will have 58 polling stations in 15 buildings.

Prabhag No. 6 will have 51 polling stations in 14 buildings; Prabhag No. 7 will have 37 polling stations in nine buildings; Prabhag No. 8 will have 44 polling stations in 13 buildings; Prabhag No. 9 will have 46 polling stations in eight buildings; and Prabhag No. 10 will have 42 polling stations in 12 buildings.

Prabhag No. 11 will have 36 polling stations in seven buildings; Prabhag No. 12 will have 44 polling stations in 14 buildings; Prabhag No. 13 will have 45 polling stations in 14 buildings; Prabhag No. 14 will have 51 polling stations in 19 buildings; and Prabhag No. 15 will have 40 polling stations in 10 buildings.

Prabhag No. 16 will have 42 polling stations in 13 buildings; Prabhag No. 17 will have 35 polling stations in 19 buildings; Prabhag No. 18 will have 36 polling stations in 14 buildings; Prabhag No. 19 will have 37 polling stations in 10 buildings; and Prabhag No. 20 will have 40 polling stations in eight buildings.

Prabhag No. 21 will have 39 polling stations in 13 buildings; Prabhag No. 22 will have 46 polling stations in 15 buildings; Prabhag No. 23 will have 42 polling stations in 12 buildings; Prabhag No. 24 will have 38 polling stations in nine buildings; and Prabhag No. 25 will have 46 polling stations in 13 buildings.

Prabhag No. 26 will have 56 polling stations in 16 buildings; Prabhag No. 27 will have 43 polling stations in nine buildings; Prabhag No. 28 will have 55 polling stations in 22 buildings; and Prabhag No. 29 will have 36 polling stations in 8 buildings.