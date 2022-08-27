13 corona patients reported on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 27, 2022 11:10 PM 2022-08-27T23:10:08+5:30 2022-08-27T23:10:08+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 27:
As many as, 13 new patients including 09 in city and 04 in rural areas were reported in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 13 (City: 09, Rural: 04)
Total Patients: 1,71,654
Patients discharged: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,67,868
Total Deaths: 3746 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 40
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,51,408
First Dose: 30,45,750
Second Dose: 23,75,881
Precaution Dose: 2,29,777