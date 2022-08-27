13 corona patients reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, Aug 27: As many as, 13 new patients including 09 in city and 04 in rural areas were ...

13 corona patients reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

As many as, 13 new patients including 09 in city and 04 in rural areas were reported in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 13 (City: 09, Rural: 04)

Total Patients: 1,71,654

Patients discharged: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,67,868

Total Deaths: 3746 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 40

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,51,408

First Dose: 30,45,750

Second Dose: 23,75,881

Precaution Dose: 2,29,777

