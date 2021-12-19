13 corona suspects found positive in district

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

In all, 13 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-7 Cidco, Shreyas Balak Mandir area (One each). Kanchanwadi - 2, Others - 5.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 1, Gangapur - 3.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 19

New patients: 13 (City 09, Rural 04)

Total patients: 1,49,720

Cured: 1,45,999

Discharged on Saturday: 07 (City 05, Rural 02)

Active: 71

Deaths: 3,650 (00 die on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district

Total Doses: 38,72,399

First Dose: 26,00,465

Second Dose: 12,71,934