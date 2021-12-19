13 corona suspects found positive in district
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 19, 2021 11:00 PM2021-12-19T23:00:09+5:302021-12-19T23:00:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 19:
In all, 13 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from N-7 Cidco, Shreyas Balak Mandir area (One each). Kanchanwadi - 2, Others - 5.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 1, Gangapur - 3.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 19
New patients: 13 (City 09, Rural 04)
Total patients: 1,49,720
Cured: 1,45,999
Discharged on Saturday: 07 (City 05, Rural 02)
Active: 71
Deaths: 3,650 (00 die on Saturday)
Corona vaccination in district
Total Doses: 38,72,399
First Dose: 26,00,465
Second Dose: 12,71,934