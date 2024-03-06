139 copycats caught in HSC exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 139 students were found indulging in malpractice during the HSC examination being held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) so far.

It may be noted that the HSC examinations commenced on February 21 and ends on March 19. A total of 15 HSC students while doing copy were caught in Parbhani on Wednesday taking the number of total copycats to 139.

Over 1.79 lakh candidates from 1408 junior colleges and higher secondary schools from the five districts, which fall within the jurisdiction of the division of MSBSHSE, are taking the examinations at 449 centres, this year.

The SSC examinations began on March 1 and concludes on March 26. However, no students caught in the SSC examination yet.

Box

District-wise copy cases

The highest number of copycats were caught in Parbhani districts while Beed reported no copy cases.

The district-wise number of HSC copycats is as follows;

District name-------------number of copycats

Chh Sambhajinagar-- (07)

Jalna--------------------(18)

Parbhani----------------(113)

Hingoli-------------------(01)

Beed----------------------(00)

Total----------------------139

Box

Candidates & centres in district

A total of 63,203 HSC students are taking the examination at 164 centres in the district. Sevevan candidates were caught in the district. Tehsil-wise number of candidates and centres; brackets indicate students strenght; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (rural)--21 centres (7,890 candidates), Chh Sambhajinagar-city—33- (15,311), Gangapur-15-(6,322), Kannad-18-(5,794), Khuldabad-12-(3,906), Paithan-18-(6,148), Sillod-16-(5,577), Soyegaon-09- (3,242), Vaijapur-11-(4,881), Phulambri-11-(4,132).