1.4 mm rainfall recorded in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city and surrounding areas recorded 1.4 millimetres of rainfall on Sunday. Light showers began in the afternoon, with some parts experiencing moderate rainfall. Although heavy rain was expected on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, only light drizzles were observed despite overcast skies. The maximum temperature during the day was 28.4°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8°C.

