15 Dengue patients found in 15 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At the advent of June, Dengue started spreading its tentacles in the city. In all, 15 Dengue patients were reported in the district in the past 15 days, these included 9 in urban and 6 in rural areas.

Dengue patients are reported at the advent of the rainy season. Hence, the health department becomes alert and makes preparations to avoid Dengue. The dengue patients are reported from the urban as well as the rural areas, said health officer R B Dhole.

The symptoms of dengue are fever, vomiting, nausea, body ache and rashes. The patients feel weak and uneasy. Hence, if such symptoms are observed, people should take medical advice immediately.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said a driver will be initiated in the city from Monday. The employees of three zones will visit each house and will do abetting, fogging and other measures to avert dengue.