15 Dengue patients found in 15 days

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 15, 2023 10:00 PM 2023-06-15T22:00:02+5:30 2023-06-15T22:00:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar At the advent of June, Dengue started spreading its tentacles in the city. In all, 15 Dengue ...

15 Dengue patients found in 15 days | 15 Dengue patients found in 15 days

15 Dengue patients found in 15 days

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At the advent of June, Dengue started spreading its tentacles in the city. In all, 15 Dengue patients were reported in the district in the past 15 days, these included 9 in urban and 6 in rural areas.

Dengue patients are reported at the advent of the rainy season. Hence, the health department becomes alert and makes preparations to avoid Dengue. The dengue patients are reported from the urban as well as the rural areas, said health officer R B Dhole.

The symptoms of dengue are fever, vomiting, nausea, body ache and rashes. The patients feel weak and uneasy. Hence, if such symptoms are observed, people should take medical advice immediately.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said a driver will be initiated in the city from Monday. The employees of three zones will visit each house and will do abetting, fogging and other measures to avert dengue.

Open in app
Tags : Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Anti-Encroachment Squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Lokmat news network chhatrapati sambhajinagar the chhatrapati sambhajinagar municipal corporation Chhatrapati sambhajinagar chhatrapati sambhajinagar municipal corporation Smart Schools of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth Anti Encroachment Squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation