1.5 L candidates register for ITI in State

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates registered online for admission to Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) across the State for the academic year 2023-24.

The online registration for ITI began on June 12. Within seven days, 1.5 lakh candidates registered within seven days. The registration for the courses commenced with the declaration of SSC results. The courses are getting a good response from the students as they get a job on the completion of just two years course.

There are 418 Government ITIs with 95,380 seats in different trades. The number of private ITIs is 574 with 69,012 seats in the State. This means that there are over 1.54 lakh seats of ITI. The last date for registration and confirmation of the admissions is July 11. The number of aspirants will go in the next 22 days.

Over 16 K registered for Poly admissions

The admission of polytechnics also began. A total of 16,000 candidates registered online from Marathwada for the polytechnic courses. The region has 56 polytechnics with 14,230 seats. The admission process started on June 1. The last date for registration is June 21. There is also possible for the date extension