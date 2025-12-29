1,500 police deployed for new year celebrations in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of New Year celebrations, city police have announced heightened security measures, deploying nearly 1,500 police personnel across the city to prevent untoward incidents. A separate team of 150 traffic police will conduct strict action against drunk driving.

Police personnel will be stationed at 70 major junctions, with one officer and five staff members at each location. In view of large-scale parties at hotels and restaurants and the ongoing election period, police have adopted a zero-tolerance approach.

New Year celebrations will begin across the city from Wednesday evening. Renowned DJs from across the country have been invited, increasing demand for bouncers to prevent misconduct. As the celebrations coincide with the election period, police have adopted a strict approach. Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar has warned of zero tolerance against those taking the law into their hands, disturbing public peace, indulging in molestation, unruly behaviour, or drunk driving.

------------

Permissible decibel limits

• Industrial areas: 75 (day) / 70 (night)

• Commercial areas: 65 / 55

• Residential areas: 55 / 45

• Silent zones: 50 / 40

----------------

Security arrangements

• Deployment at 70 junctions with one officer and five armed personnel each

• Nine police check-posts at six city entry points

• Eight mobile patrol teams with 8 officers and 40 personnel

• Five teams to inspect dhabas; two crime branch teams for checks

• Two teams to monitor objectionable posters

• Special patrolling at Nagar Naka, Daulatabad T-point, Beed Bypass, Shivajinagar, railway station, Cambridge Chowk, Kranti Chowk, and Connaught Place

----------------

Music on speakers will be permitted only till midnight, with action for violations of prescribed noise limits, said deputy commissioner of police Ratnakar Navale. Bars, hotels, and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 5 am, while wine shops may operate till 1 am. Meanwhile, the excise department has deployed five flying squads to curb illegal liquor sales, according to excise superintendent Abhinav Balure.