158 corona suspects found positive on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

In all, 158 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Tuesday. Patients found in the city are from Chayanagar, N-7, N-8, Mayur Park, N-9, Shah Bazar, Indiranagar, Satara area, N-3, Mukundwadi, Ramnagar, Shivaji Park, Hanumannagar, Ravindranagar, Beed Bypass, Jyotinagar, New Osmanpura, Itkheda, Rajabazar, Kaisar Colony, Nandanvan Colony, Jalannagar, Bhagirathnagar, Khadkeshwar, Kendriya Vidyalya, Pundaliknagar, N-11, Ulkanagri (one each), Cidco, GMCH, N-6, N-1, Samarthnagar, Khinvasara park (Two each) and others 61. Fifty patients were found in the rural area.

Final case tally in the district on February 8:

New cases: (City 108, Rural area 50)

Total patients: 1,68,717

Cured: 1,61,668

Discharged today : 332 (City 257, rural 75)

Active : 3,333

Deaths: 3,716 (2 deaths today)

A 59-year-old woman from Paithan and a 90 year-old man from Pachalgaon from Paithan died on Tuesday.