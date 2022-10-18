16-bogie pit line at railway station

Tender process begins: Chances of 24-bogey pit line grim

Aurangabad:

Tender process for 16-bogie pit line at Aurangabad railway station has started. Therefore, the possibility of a 24-bogey pit line is said to be grim.

A pit line of 16 bogies was approved in Aurangabad, but during the foundation laying ceremony of the pit line, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw instructed the divisional railway manager to discuss with the industry and traders and send a proposal within 10 days regarding whether to shift the goods yard at the station for the pit line of 24 bogies. The railway officials discussed with the traders, transporters and union members regarding the goods yard.

Everyone agreed to move to the goods yard. It was informed that if the goods yard is shifted to Daulatabad, the traders or entrepreneurs will also benefit from it. In this regard information was given to the senior level officers. Therefore, it was expected that the necessary process for the pit line of 24 bogies would be done. However, a tender process is being implemented for a pit line of 16 bogies.