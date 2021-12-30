16 corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

In all, 16 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Maheshnagar, Vyankateshnagar, Osmanpura, Kanchanwadi, Beed By-pass, Satara area, Jyotinagar, Sahkarnagari (One each). Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Paithan (one each).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 30

New patients: 16 (City 14 Rural 02)

Total patients: 1,49,820

Cured - 1,46,108

Discharged today: 12 (City 10 02 rural)

Active: 61

Deaths: 3651 (00 die on Thursday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 30

Total Doses: 39,74,597

First Dose: 26,25,653

Second Dose: 13,48,944