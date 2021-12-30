16 corona suspects found positive on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 30, 2021 10:45 PM2021-12-30T22:45:02+5:302021-12-30T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 30: In all, 16 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer ...
Aurangabad, Dec 30:
In all, 16 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Maheshnagar, Vyankateshnagar, Osmanpura, Kanchanwadi, Beed By-pass, Satara area, Jyotinagar, Sahkarnagari (One each). Others - 6.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Paithan (one each).
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 30
New patients: 16 (City 14 Rural 02)
Total patients: 1,49,820
Cured - 1,46,108
Discharged today: 12 (City 10 02 rural)
Active: 61
Deaths: 3651 (00 die on Thursday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 30
Total Doses: 39,74,597
First Dose: 26,25,653
Second Dose: 13,48,944Open in app