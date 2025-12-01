16-year-old Harkirat Singh summits Mt. Kilimanjaro

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an extraordinary accomplishment that has brought pride to Marathwada and the Sikh community, 16-year-old student, Harkirat Singh, has successfully summited Mt. Kilimanjaro (5,895 metres), Africa’s highest peak and one of the world’s most iconic mountain climbs.

He embarked on this high-altitude expedition on November 30, accompanied by eight school peers and two masters from The Doon School, Dehradun. The team successfully reached Uhuru Peak, the summit of Kilimanjaro, on December 8 after days of strenuous trekking through diverse terrain and extreme weather. He is the youngest boy from Marathwada to scale the peak.

The final summit push - renowned for its difficulty - involved a steep ascent of more than 1000 metres in a single night. Battling strong icy winds, sub-zero temperatures, snow, thin air, and exhaustion, he displayed exceptional perseverance, mental strength, and physical endurance rarely seen at such a young age.

“This accomplishment at such a tender age is not just a personal victory for him, but an inspiring moment for our entire community,” said the proud family members.