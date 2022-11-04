160 MBBS admissions completed from 170 state quota

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

There are a total of 200 seats for MBBS course in Government Medical College and Hospital, of which 170 are the state quata. The first round of admissions was completed on Friday, in which 160 seats will filled. Out of the remaining 30 centre quata seats, 4 admissions have been confirmed said deputy dean Dr Mirza Shiraz Baig.

CET cell of GMCH is implementing the admission process under dean Dr Varsha Rote. Sunita Suryawanshi is looking after the PG admission while Sachin Ahire after the UG admissions. The last date of the first round of MBBS admissions from the state quota in the announced colleges was November 4 at 5.30 pm. By Friday, 160 admissions were completed. Out of the total 200 seats, admission of 164 seats have been confirmed, said Dr Baig.

88 admissions of MD, MS

Out of the 195 total seats for post graduation courses in MD and MS, 98 are centre’s seats, of which, 42 admissions have been confirmed in the first and second rounds. The second round for the 97 total state quota seats will continue till November 6. In all, 46 admissions were done from this quota by Friday evening, Dr Baig said.