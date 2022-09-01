160 ZP teachers to be transferred to their native district

Document verification by September 5

Aurangabad, Sep 1:

Out of 170 inter-district transfers, three teachers have been found guilty of cheating and seven teachers will be demoted for false information. Therefore, only 160 teachers of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) have been qualified for the inter-district transfers. ZP chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne has ordered the education department to verify the documents of these teachers and relieve them before September 5.

Orders for inter-district transfers of ZP teachers in the State were issued online on August 24. As many as 3,943 teachers qualified for the inter-district online transfers, including 170 teachers from Aurangabad district. This year, according to the transfer policy, the teachers had to mention the preference order and caste category while applying for the transfers. Some teachers have opted for transfers to neighboring districts due to lack of vacancies in their native districts. However, two of the transferred teachers had mentioned the wrong category of caste while applying for transfer, while one had filled the application without NOC. The remaining seven had mentioned false information. Therefore, the process of relieving 160 teachers has started in the first phase.