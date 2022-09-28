161 teachers selected on clock-hour-basis in Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

A total of 161 candidates were selected as clock-hour-basis (CHB) teachers in the different departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the academic year 2022-23.

Nearly 50 per cent seats of full-time teachers are vacant in departments of the university.

There is a Government ban on the recruitment of teachers for the past eight to 10 years. The number of vacant posts is increasing every because of teachers' retirement or promotion. The administration decided to recruit CHB teachers for the vacant posts.

The CHB recruitment was held for 264 posts in 54 departments to complete the syllabus on time.

A total of 298 candidates applied for the jobs. Bamu officers said that 161 teachers were selected on the CHB. Of them, 97 have joined the departments.

The selected teachers will get an honorarium on the basis of the lectures they deliver. Besides this, 30 teachers were recruited on a contract basis for 10 months. Each of them will get a fixed monthly pay of Rs 24,000. There were 14 departments for which no candidate was interviewed while only one candidate was present for the interview in each of the 12 departments.

The number of aspirants in some of the departments is as follows; Management Science (aspirants 18, posts 12), Political Science (15--04), Botany (4---14), Journalism (13---7), Urdu (11---2), Geography (11---4), Liberal Arts (10--2) and Archaeology (10--6).